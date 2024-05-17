Advertisement

Rajinikanth's Coolie is just about to go on floors. Ahead of the same, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, undertook a pilgrimage with writer and director Rathna Kumar, to the holy Sabarimala temple. Kumar shared a few glimpses from their time seeking blessings.

Lokesh Kanagaraj takes a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple



Writer and director Rathna Kumar, took to his official X handle, to share a few glimpses from what appears to be a quick devotion-fueled pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Temple. The Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple located in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, is devoted to the worship of deity Ayyappan. Lokesh and Rathna were accompanied by their friends Pradeep Boopathi and Sidharth Janarthanan.

The caption to the post read, "With the Gangster Squad @Dir_Lokesh @PradeepBoopath2 @Sidharthjanart1 #Thathwamasi #Sabarimala" The pictures show Lokesh and Rathna dressed in all black traditional attire, as they head to pay their respects and seek blessings within the holy premise of the temple. For the unversed, Lokesh and Rathna have collaborated on Lokesh's last release, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, on which the latter served as a co-writer. Lokesh and Rathna have taken their collaboration ahead again, with the writer also having partially penned the story and script for Rajinikanth's Coolie - previously tentatively titled Thalaivar 171.

Coolie appears to be embroiled in quite the controversy



Rajinikanth's Coolie appears to be embroiled in controversy, even prior to hitting the ground running. The teaser of the film carried the song Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa from 1983 film Thanga Magan. Ilaiyaraaja proceeded to send a copyright notice to the makers of Coolie over the usage of the same, sans his permission.

As per a Moneycontrol report, Swati Sharma, partner and head, intellectual property, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, confirmed how while the music composer of a song does have ownership of the same, it is only second to the ownership of the producer. Secondly, the Madras High Court has opined that while a lyricist has as much right as the composer and singer to lay claim on a song, they cannot do so unequivocally.