Lover, starring K Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya, made its theatrical debut on February 9. While the Tamil flick received a positive response at the box office, a film cast member had to face verbal abuse online for her role in the movie. Harini Sundarajan, who portrayed the role of the lead actress’ best friend Aishu, recently called out the trolls for harassing her on social media.

Harini Sundarajan calls out trolls

Harini took to her X handle on Wednesday and penned a note slamming the trolls for their abusive behaviour. The actress said, “This morning, I woke up to some idiots in my DMs swearing at me because they don’t like Aishu in Lover.”

She went on to remind people that she was just playing a role which is her job as an actor. Harini stated, “Firstly, that they think it’s okay to be vile and disrespectful towards an actor because they didn’t like a character they played is beyond me.”

The actress even defended her character in the movie and added, “Secondly, don’t these thick heads realise that this behaviour only warrants the need for more Aishus? Disagreement does not have to be shown with disrespect.”

What caused the trolling?

Lover tells the narrative of Divya (Sri Gouri Priya) and Arun (Manikandan)'s toxic and violent relationship. Due to his anxieties, Arun continues to emotionally and verbally abuse Divya, who likewise refuses to stop the relationship. She keeps forgiving him, and as the destructive cycle continues, Aishu, Divya's close friend, keeps advising her to terminate the relationship for good. However, many young people began to relate to Arun and saw Aishu as a horrible friend who caused problems for the marriage, leading to online harassment. Harini's Aishu character became a meme, and many of the posts even mocked her appearance.