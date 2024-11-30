Maharaja China Box Office Day 1: Vijay Sethupathi's Film's Overseas Biz Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark

Maharaja China Box Office: Tamil movie Maharaja, the first Indian film to be released in China after the last month’s accord to normalise ties between the two countries ending the standoff in eastern Ladakh, has earned around ₹16 crore on the first day of its release on Friday. Indian films like Three Idiots, Dangal and Secret Superstar, all starring Aamir Khan, were some of the major box office successes in China in recent years. Maharaja may open the door for South films in the Chinese markets, given the country has the largest number of theatres in the world.

Maharaja China release poster | Image: X

Maharaja overseas biz receives a major boost with China release

Maharaja, released earlier this year, collected ₹72.41 crore in India and ₹116.08 crore during its initial run at the box office in July. Out of this, the overseas biz stood at ₹34.25 crore. With China contributing ₹16 crore to its collection on day 1, the overseas biz has jumped to over ₹50 crore. Given the hype around the movie, the worldwide collection will easily cross the ₹150 crore mark over the first weekend run in China.

Maharaja released in China on November 29 | Image: X

Maharaja follows its titular character Maharaja (Vijay Sethupathi), a barber in Chennai, who goes to the police station to retrieve his stolen dustbin only for the police officers to find his intentions to be something else. The film touched upon themes of family and revenge with suspense tying it all together.

Maharaja gets a big release in China