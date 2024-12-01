Maharaja China Box Office Day 2: Vijay Starrer Beats 2.0 To Become Highest Tamil Grosser In Country

Maharaja China Box Office Day 2: Tamil movie Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi, is the first Indian film to be released in China after last month’s accord to normalise ties between the two countries ending the standoff in eastern Ladakh. The movie has crossed the ₹20 crore mark at the China box office (including premieres) and is headed for another big day (on Sunday). The unexpected response to the July 2024 release is being credited to its strong cultural roots.

Videos of Chinese audiences reacting to the blood, gore and twists in the movie have also been trending on social media.

Maharaja released in China on November 29 | Image: IMDb

Maharaja box office biz in China

According to Sacnilk, from Thursday premieres, Maharaja collected ₹5.40 crores gross, followed by ₹4.60 crores gross on the first day. On its second day, the biz jumped almost twice and crossed the ₹9.3 crore mark. In two days, including premieres, Maharaja has collected over ₹20 crore in China. The collection is expected to witness another boost on Sunday to take the first weekend business to over ₹30 crore mark.

Tamil film Maharaja stars Vijay Sethupathi | Image: X

The collection in China for Maharaja stands at $2.30 million in two days. The film has surpassed Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 to become the highest Kollywood grosser in the country.

Maharaja worldwide collection is expected to cross ₹150 crore mark

After its China release, the worldwide collection of the action thriller is expected to comfortably cross the ₹150 crore mark. According to Sacnilk, the worldwide collection of Maharaja is now approximately ₹126 crores gross, including the Chinese collection, and it will be breaching the ₹150 crore mark soon.

Maharaja is directed by Nithilan Saminathan | Image: X