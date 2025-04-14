Massive Brawl Erupts Between Ajith And Thalapathy Vijay Fans At Good Bad Ugly Screening In Kerala, Shocking Video Emerges

The fan wars between Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith are one of the most intense in Kollywood. Despite the actors' message of maintaining peace and harmony, their fans time and again lock horns. However, this time the fight was not limited to just a war of words on social media. A video from Sathya Theatre Palakkad in Kerala shows two groups of men getting into a violent fight. As per reports, the brawl erupted after ‘fans' of Vijay entered the hall playing Ajith's latest movie, Good Bad Ugly and ‘ruined’ the celebrations by chanting TVK slogans. Videos of the confrontation are now doing the rounds on social media.

In the viral video, some men could be seen attacking a group of other men in a movie hall. While onlookers tried to intervene, a man pushed someone down the stairs inside the theatre and began beating the person, who was already injured. The person who first shared the video on social media claimed, “I don't know why these illiterate Vijay Fans are coming to Show off in a crowd packed with hardcore Ajith Fans. Again balamana Adi from Thala Fans to a gang of vijay Fans those came to ruin the #GoodBadUgly celebration inside Theatre.”

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the clash led to severe damage to the movie theatre, including the screen. The report also claimed that people had to be escorted out of the venue to ensure minimal injuries. The theatre management, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith are yet to react to the incident.