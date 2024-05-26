Advertisement

Karthi27 recently stood christened, as Meiyazhagan. The Tamil poster for the film was released on May 24 by Suriya, who is personally bankrolling the project in collaboration with his wife, Jyothika. The second look has now been released in quick succession, this time by actor Karthi himself.

Meiyazhagan second look, now out



Karthi took to his social media handles, to share the second look from his upcoming project, Meiyazhagan. Unlike the first look, which featured both him and Arvind Swami, the second look only features the former. The new poster too has a rural and rustic tinge to it. Karthi can be seen smiling down at cattle. Incidentally, the poster has been released on the occasion of Karthi's birthday - for the unversed, the actor turned 47 this year on May 25.

The caption to his post simply read, "Here is the Second Look of #Meiyazhagan" Separately, as per media reports, the title of the film is actually directly inspired from the character names of its two leads - Karthi and Arvind Swami, who play Meiy and Azhagan. Put together, these names form the film's title - Meiyazhagan. The C Prem Kumar directorial will be shining the spotlight on the theme of friendship. While Karthi and Arvind Swami lead the film, Sri Divya is the female lead in the project, the music for which has been given by Govind Vasantha. An official release date for the film is yet to be announced.

What is next for Karthi?



Karthi had an illustrious 2023 having seen through the release of three back to back films. First in line was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II in which he reprised his role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan from the original.

Adhik Ravichandran's Mark Antony (for which he gave the voiceover) and Raju Murugan's Japan, which marked his 25th film came next. Currently on the cards for the actor are films Vaa Vaathiyaar and Meiyazhagan.