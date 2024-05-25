Advertisement

Suriya is currently in the midst of wrapping up the last leg of filming for his big banner project, Kanguva. The pan-India film, being held by Siva, is among the most anticipated projects of the year and has gone through its fair share of hiccups. Despite the same, Suriya is still pursuing his talent as a producer and is ready with his next venture in the field. The first look from Meiyazhagan, produced by him and wife Jyothika, has now been released.

First look from Meiyazhagan, now out



Suriya took to his social media handles to share the first look poster from his upcoming production venture, Meiyazhagan. The post was then shared by co-producer and wife, Jyothika, to her Instagram stories. The film will star Karthi and Arvind Swami in the lead roles. C Prem Kumar has directed the film. The poster shows both Karthi and Arvind Swami mounted on a bicycle with smiles on their faces and backs towards one another.

The caption to Suriya's post read, "Destined to cross paths Presenting you the Title and First Look of #Karthi27 #Meiyazhagan Written and Directed by #PremKumar" For the unversed, Meiyazhagan was previously tentatively titled Karthi27. Interestingly, the names of the lead characters in the film, as per a Gulte report, are Meiy and Azhhagan which when put together, give us the film's title. Though no plot details have been teased yet, the film is set to strongly shine a spotlight on the theme of true friendship. Separately, Sri Divya is the female lead in the film with Govind Vasantha as the music director.

What is the update on Kanguva?



Separately, Suriya has been filming for Kanguva, currently in its final stages of development. The Tamil language fantasy film was initially set to release across a formidable 38 languages.

However, as per a recent 123Telugu report, the film's scale has now been whittled down to that of 10 languages. An official confirmation on this, however, is still awaited.