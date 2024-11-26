Published 23:29 IST, November 26th 2024
Nagarjuna To Host Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni's Weddings On The Same Day? Here's What We Know
Nagarjuna’s elder son Naga Chaitanya is getting married to Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4 and now his younger son also got engaged.
Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee Engagement: It is celebration time for the Akkineni family as their youngest son is all set to get married. Akhil Akkineni recently announced his engagement news on social media. Fans are already eagerly waiting for Naga Chaitanya's wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala. Now, Akhil’s engagement photos with his longtime girlfriend, Zainab Ravdjee have ignited buzz about twin marriage.
Are the Akkineni brothers getting married on the same day?
Nagarjuna’s elder son Naga Chaitanya is getting married to Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4 and now his younger son also got engaged. On November 26, Akhil Akkineni announced his engagement to Dubai-based artist Zainab Ravdjee.
Fans were surprised by the sudden post especially since Naga Chaitanya got engaged just a few months earlier, on August 8. With this, the speculation swirled that it could be that the family will host twin celebrations in December. Well no, as Naga Chaitanya's being married in December report now suggests Akhil Akkineni’s wedding will suppose to take place next year. However, there is no official confirmation yet
Akhil Akkineni gets engaged to Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate ceremony
Akhil Akkineni, the brother of Naga Chaitanya, announced his engagement to Dubai-based artist Zainab Ravdjee on social media. Nagarjuna, Akhil's father, took to X to announce his son's engagement.
He shared photos of the couple twinning in white and wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings (sic)." Akhil too shared some photos with his fiance on Instagram and wrote, "Found my forever." He accompanied it with an infinity emoji.
