Kubera starring Dhanush is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The shooting of the film is going on in full swing and is halfway through. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it has been reported that Akkineni Nagarjuna will play a key role in the Dhanush starrer.

What will be Nagarjuna's role in Kubera?

As per a report by 123Telugu, Nagarjuna will be seen portraying the role of a cop in Kubera. Shekhar Kammula has reportedly designed Nagarjuna's character is such a way that will showcase him in a never-seen-before avatar. While fans are excited to see Nagarjuna in the film, Kubera will mark his first collaboration with Kammula.

Nagarjuna in Kubera | Image: @dp_karthik/X

What do we know about Kubera?

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Dhanush unveiled the title and his first look from Kubera, co-starring Nagarjuna. According to reports, the film is set in Dharavi in Mumbai. Dhanush will reportedly play the role of a beggar, who turns into a mafia lord, while Nagarjuna might play the character of an investigating officer. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Sekhar. Kubera has been bankrolled by Suniel Narang with the music being composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Kubera will release in both Telugu and Tamil languages, owing to the presence of a multicultural cast and crew. The film is slated to release this year, but the makers are yet to announce the date.

Kubera poster | Image: Dhanush/X

What more is lined up for Dhanush?

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Raayan. The movie which also stars Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan had its first poster released recently featuring Dhanush standing in front of a food truck, with bloodied aprons. He also has Kubera, co-starring Rashmika Madnanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Both the films are scheduled to hit the theatres this year.