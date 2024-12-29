Nassar Reveals His Son Asked For Thalapathy Vijay After Being In Coma For 14 Days: Actor Has Played Important Role In...

Nassar is one of the most acclaimed actors in India. He is well known for several films including Thevar Magan, Bombay and Anbe Sivam. The veteran star in a recent interaction opened up about how Thalapathy Vijay become an important part of his life.

Nassar on Thalapathy Vijay helping his son

In an interview with OMG podcast, Nassar about an accident happened in 2014 about his son Faisal. He said, “He was unconscious for over 14 days, was in a coma, and we even took him to Singapore for treatment. When he regained consciousness for the first time, he didn’t say ‘Amma’ or ‘Appa’. The first word he said was ‘Vijay’,” said an emotional Nassar, who shared that his son was an ardent fan of Vijay. “I even used to tease him for dressing up like Vijay, walking and even dancing like Vijay. He used to brush it off saying it was just a reflection of his age.”

He further stated, “We were very happy that he still had his memory. We called up his friend to come meet him. Later, my wife (psychologist and politician) Kameela felt he was telling something else. She showed him the picture of Vijay, and his eyes brightened”.

“After Vijay came to know about this, he wanted to come and meet Faisal. In fact, we told him he doesn’t have to do it, but he wanted to come home. He visited Faisal many times, and spent quality time with my son,” said Nassar, sharing how Vijay even gifted an ukulele to his son, and assured him that there would be a day when he gets to play it. “There is no doubt that Vijay has played an important role in my son’s life… my life too”, Nassar concluded.

All about Nassar and his upcoming projects

Nassar has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. He has also worked in few Kannada, English, Hindi and Bengali films. Nassar made his acting debut in K. Balachander's Kalyana Agathigal in 1985.

