National Award winning Tamil director Durai passed away on Tuesday, April 23 due to age-related ailments. He was 84. Durai, whose movies touched upon social issues and depicted the lives and struggles of those living on the fringe of the society, won the National Award for his critically and commercially acclaimed film Pasi (1979).

Durai worked actively in the Tamil film industry in the 1970s and 1980s. He also won the State Film Award for Best Director for Oru Veedu Oru Ulagam in 1978. Durai's 1978 directorial Sathurangam featured Rajinikanth in the leading role.

File photo of director Durai | Image: Durai Fans/X

Tracing the legacy of Durai's socially conscious cinema

Durai was known for making movies that touched upon issues of social relevance. His movies dealt with themes of poverty. He made his debut as a director in 1974 with Avalum Penthane. The movie follows the story of a sex worker, who tries to get out of profession.

Poster of 1979 film Pasi | Image: IMDb

While the lead character tries to start a new life leaving her past behind, the story ends tragically offering her no redemption. Through his works, Durai hit back at taboos and social stigmas surrounding various subjects. His breakthrough came in 1979 after the release of Pasi. The film earned both critical and commercial acclaim and he came to be know as 'Pasi Durai'. The movie won him the National Award for Best Tamil Film. Lead actress Shobha won the Silver Lotus Award – Best Actress for her performance in the movie.

Popular movies of director Durai

Durai was awarded the Kalaimamani Award by the Tamil Nadu State government in 1982 for his contribution to the field of art. Oru Veedu Oru Ulagam, Aasia 60 Naal and Paavathin Sambalam are some of his other films that left an impression on the audience for their realistic portrayal and heartfelt storytelling.