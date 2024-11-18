Published 18:53 IST, November 18th 2024
Nayanthara Brings Back Prabhu Deva Relationship From The Dead, Says 'A Man Told Me To Quit Acting'
Nayanthara, in her Netflix wedding documentary, opened up about her past relationships, faintly mentioning the time she dated Prabhu Deva and quit acting.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:24 IST, November 18th 2024