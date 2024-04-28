Advertisement

Nayanthara has often played the role of empowered woman in her career. The actress, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Atlee’s Jawan, featured in her 75th film Annapoorani. While the film ran into trouble for some scenes, the actress played the role of a resilient woman. In a new interview, the actress shared why she chooses her characters the way she does.

Nayanthara opens up on playing empowered characters on screen

Speaking at a GQ India event, Nayanthara shared that her characters in films are not just a creative decision but also a personal note. The actress noted that she chooses to do films that amplify the voices of the unheard. She also added that she wants to choose movies that challenge social stigmas.

A file photo of Nayanthara | Image: Instagram

The Jawan actress shared, “Portraying empowered women who choose to defy social stigmas is not just a creative choice, but also a personal commitment to amplifying voices that are often overlooked or silenced.”

Nayanthara pens a note on completing 20 years in films

Taking to her Instagram page on December 28, Nayanthara posted a collage photo with the note, “You have been the reason why I still stand here after 20 years. You have been the heartbeat of my career, my driving force & the reason why I got up every time I was knocked down. Without you, this journey is incomplete. To all my fans near and far- you are special. "

She concluded the note by writing, "You are the magic that transforms each project into more than just a film. As I celebrate this milestone, it's YOU I'm celebrating- the incredible, supportive, and inspiring force that has shaped these two decades in cinema.” Nayanthara was last seen in the film Annapoorani which ran into controversy for some scenes and was pulled from OTT platforms.