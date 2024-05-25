Nayanthara To Share Screen Space With Ajith Kumar In Good Bad Ugly?

Advertisement

Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith Kumar starrer directed by filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran, began production in Hyderabad this month. Recently, the makers unveiled the first look poster featuring Ajith on their social media handles. However, the rest of the cast has not been disclosed yet. Recent media reports suggest that Nayanthara might join the project as the leading lady.

Will Nayanthara share screen space with Ajith in Good Bad Ugly?

As per multiple media reports, Nayanthara is set to join the cast of Good Bad Ugly. Reports indicate that she will play Ajith Kumar’s love interest in the Adhik Ravichandran directorial, which is currently in production. However, the makers have not officially announced her involvement yet. An official update on this is expected soon. If confirmed, Good Bad Ugly will mark Nayanthara’s fifth onscreen collaboration with Ajith Kumar, following Billa, Aegan, Arrambam, and Viswasam.

Good Bad Ugly poster | Image: X

What more do we know about Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith Kumar?

According to media reports, Adhik Ravichandran’s film will feature three female leads. While Nayanthara is expected to play Ajith Kumar’s pair, a pivotal role will be portrayed by another actress, who was a prominent heroine in Tamil cinema during the 1990s. Additionally, a promising young actress is reportedly cast as the third female lead. Rumours also suggest that Good Bad Ugly will not be a complete Ajith Kumar one-man show but will feature three young actors in equally significant roles.

Advertisement

Ajith with Adhik Ravichandran on the sets of Good Bad Ugly | Image: X

After completing the current schedule in Hyderabad, director Adhik Ravichandran and his team plan to shoot the remaining portions in Chennai and Japan. Reports indicate that the film will have a short 10-day schedule in Japan. The makers have confirmed that Good Bad Ugly is slated for a Pongal 2025 release.