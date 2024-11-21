Published 23:44 IST, November 21st 2024
Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: Actors Give Each Cold Shoulder As They Attend Wedding Together Amid Feud
A video posted on Instagram shows actors Dhanush and Nayanthara ignoring each other at Idli Kadai producer Aakash Baskaran's wedding, now going viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nayanthara and Dhanush controversy | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:44 IST, November 21st 2024