Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: Jawan Actress Says Dhanush Avoided Her Over NOC For Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Clip

Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: Earlier in November, before the release of her wedding documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, a controversy erupted when Dhanush sent a ₹10 crore notice to the actress and Netflix for using a 3-second clip from the 2015 Tamil movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary without permission. In retaliation, the Jawan actress slammed Dhanush, the producer of the film, for sending a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore in damages after the documentary trailer was released online.

Now, Nayanthara has opened up about the controversy saying that she did not share the open letter on social media to gain publicity for her documentary film.

Nayanthara warred with Dhanush over the use of a film clip in her wedding documentary | Image: Nayanthara/X

Nayanthara talks about 'courage' amid public spat with Dhanush

Nayanthara shared that in her public fight with Dhanush, she was not "fabricating" anything so she had no reason to be scared. She also shared that she opened up about what was going on behind the scenes with Dhanush as she had the "courage" to do that.

Dhanush produced Nayanthara starrer Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) | Image: X

“Courage only comes from the truth. I only have to be scared when I’m fabricating something. If I’m not doing that, I don’t have to be scared. If I didn’t speak out now, when things had already gone too far, I don’t think anyone would have the courage to stand up for themselves ever again,” Nayanthara said. “Why should I be scared of doing something which I feel is right? I should be scared only if I’m doing something wrong. I’m not someone who would want to tarnish someone’s image just for the sake of publicity,” she shared.

Dhanush blew it out of proportion, avoided me: Nayanthara

Nayanthara shared that she and her husband Vignesh Shivan tried to reach out to Dhanush to speak on the matter of getting the NOC for using the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan footage in her wedding film, but he avoided them.

Dhanush slapped a ₹10 crore notice on Nayanthara and Netflix | Image: X