Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: Madras High Court Rejects Netflix's Plea Against Raanjhanaa Actor Over Copyright Row

Dhanush-Nayanthara Copyright Controversy: On Tuesday, the Madras High Court rejected Netflix India's request to dismiss the copyright claims made by the Raanjhanaa actor regarding the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, which was released on the OTT platform on November 18. Live Law confirmed the news as the copyright case trial commenced last week at the High Court.

Madras High Court rejects Netflix's plea against Dhanush over copyright riot with Nayanthara

The publication shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the Madras High Court rejected Netflix India’s plea to dismiss the copyright suit filed by Dhanush. The suit accused Netflix of using footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in a documentary without obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from him. They stated, “#MadrasHC DISMISSES Netflix India's Application To Reject copyright suit filed by #Dhanushagainst #NetflixIndia, #Nayanthara, #VigneshSivan and their production company for unauthorisedly using footage from #NaanumRowdyDaan in the Netflix documentary.”

The judge also informed Netflix India’s entity, Los Gatos, that the interim injunction filed by Dhanush’s Wunderbar would be heard on 5 February. Netflix argued that the image of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from the film had been uploaded in 2020 without any objections at the time. They further claimed the lawsuit was filed a week after the documentary’s release, suggesting a lack of urgency.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s counsel countered that an email objecting to the footage was sent when the documentary trailer was launched, but it was ignored. The counsel also asserted that the costumes and hairstyles in the footage were the rightful property of the production house.

Why did Dhanush sue co-star Nayanthara after her documentary got premiered on Netflix?

In November last year, Dhanush's Wunderbar Films Private Limited sued Nayanthara, Vignesh, and their company, Rowdy Pictures Private Limited. The lawsuit alleges that visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan were used in the Netflix docu-drama Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale without proper copyright permission.

Nayanthara: Beyond Fairlytale poster | Image: X