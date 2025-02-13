On Rajinikanth Vs Vijay Fanwar, Vettaiyan Star's Team Condemns 'Derogatory Remarks': Such Harmful Content...

Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay are the celebrated actors in the film industry. The duo have evidently earned place in their fans’ hearts after dominating box office for decades. Amid this, a recent online clash has took pleace between the fans which led to derogatory remarks against Thalapathy Vijay. Rajinikanth’s team has condemned the comments by issuing an official statement.

Rajinikanth’s team strongly responds to offensive statements against Thalapathy Vijay

According to a report, Rajinikanth’s team has come out in support for actor Leo actor and said that the remake are entirely unacceptable and goes against the principles upheld by true Rajinikanth fans. They also said that the repeated sharing of such harmful content will only foster division and animosity. Media and social networks should take responsibility and refrain from perpetuating such incidents.

File photo of Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay | Source: X

This statement comes after heated exchange took place between two fanbase. During the exchange, a user claimed that a Rajinikanth fan made a derogatory remark about Thalapathy Vijay even to an extent of suggesting throwing eggs at him. The comment sparked widespread anger on social media. This isn’t first time the speculations of rivalry between Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth has made headlines. The tensions between fans have surfaced multiple times over the years and Rajinikanth had even addressed the issue.

Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay | Source: IMDb

Previous rivalry between fans of Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay

The narrative began when Rajinikanth shared a story during an event which drew a parallel between crows and eagles. Vijay's fans perceived it as a veiled dig at their idol, sparking heated debates and even tragic consequences which included a fan’s death.

File photo of Rajinikanth | Source: IMDb

Breaking his silence at the audio launch of his film Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth clarified that the eagle-crow story wasn't aimed at anyone, including Vijay. He stressed its positive intent and dismissed notions of rivalry while expressing his pride in watching Vijay grow as an artist. Addressing the misunderstanding, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth had also revealed how Vijay had been like family to them since childhood. She recounted an incident when Rajinikanth advised a young Vijay to focus on studies before pursuing acting while appreciating the actor's discipline, hard work and talent.

File photo of Thalapathy Vijay | Source: IMDb