Once Engaged To Be Married, This 42-Year-Old Actress Finds Prospective Groom In Businessman Amid Her Link-Up Rumours With Actor-Turned-Politician

Many budding dating rumours have been whiffing around the Tamil and Telugu film industry. In the glitzy and glamorous world, it’s often that many celebrities find their real-life soulmates between the sparkle and lights of the camera. However, many times, celebs just become victims of fans' fantasies as social media users link them together just by spotting them in the same place. Sometimes, even a small rumour is enough to make them a hot topic. Among one such celeb is Tamil-Telugu Trisha Krishnan.

Many fans have been waiting to see Ghilli star Trisha Krishnan get married, but every time they start a buzz about her dating life, she clears the air with no luck. Her first dating rumour was started with ever-so-charming Thalappathy Vijay.

Over the years, Vijay and Trisha have been one of Tamil cinema’s most adored on-screen pairs. Their sizzling chemistry in blockbusters like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008) kept audiences captivated. After Kuruvi, however, the duo unexpectedly stopped working together, sparking rumours that their bond during Ghilli had become more than friendship. Some reports even claimed that Vijay’s family advised him to maintain distance from Trisha after Kuruvi. Both actors dismissed the rumours, clarifying they were “just friends.”

Apart from Vijay, the 43-year-old actress was also linked with Rana Daggubati. Although the exact timeline of their alleged relationship remains unclear, their affectionate photos, social media posts, and public appearances made fans believe they were dating. Nevertheless, neither of them ever confirmed their relationship publicly.

Not many know, Trisha was once engaged to entrepreneur Varun Manian. They exchanged rings in 2015 but soon ended their relationship. At the time, reports claimed that differences arose between Trisha and Varun over her decision to continue acting after marriage.

Later, in 2020, South Indian actor T.R. Silambarasan, also known as Simbu, made headlines when rumours of his marriage to Ponniyin Selvan: I actress Trisha Krishnan began circulating in the media. However, those rumours were later dismissed.

Recently, reports suggested that Trisha was planning to get married soon. According to Siasat.com, her parents had approved a new match, a businessman from Chandigarh.