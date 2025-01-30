Published 10:49 IST, January 30th 2025
Parasakthi Controversy: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Lands In Trouble After Vijay Antony Claims Title Rights, Producers React
Paraashakthi vs Parasakthi: Vijay Antony issued public statement with documents stating that the title was registered in July 2024 under Vijay Antony Pictures.
Sivakarthikeyan, on Wednesday, announced the official title of SK25, which is Parasakthi. However, the movie has attracted legal trouble as Vijay Antony claimed that he holds the right to the title. His next movie is titled Paraashakthi. He has issued a public statement backing his claims by posting official registration documents.
It's Vijay Antony vs Sivakarthikeyan over title Parasakthi
Vijay took to his X handle and shared a document that is dated July 22, 2024. The documents state that the title Paraashakthi (Telugu) has been registered in his production house, Vijay Antony Pictures', favour. The production house is officially registered under the Producers category with membership number 21554. The Tamil title of his upcoming film is Shakti Tirumagan.
Later, Dawn Pictures, backing Sivakarthikeyan's film, responded to Vijay's public statement. They stated that the title Parasakthi is owned by them in both Tamil and Telugu. It was issued to them by the Tamil and Telugu Producers Council. However, their document dates to January 13, 2025.
Netizens' reaction to Parasakthi title row
Soon after Dawn Pictures shared the documents, netizens flooded the comment section stating that Vijay has the rights since 2024 whereas they registered it in January this year. "Telugu title registered by Antony sir letter shows July 2024 date. Ur letter shows the January 2025 date," wrote a user. Another poked fun at them, "Parasakthi vs Parasakthi why don't both of you release the film on same date." A third user wrote, "Leave the Parashakthi with one and only Sivaji Ganesan. It will be a tribute to him."
This is not the first time title Parasakthi has landed in trouble. According to a report in Indiaglitz, the Sivaji Social Welfare Association objected to the use of the title and stated that the title holds historical and cultural value in the Tamil film industry. Because it marked the cinematic acting debut of Sivaji Ganesan. After commercial success, the film acquired cult status in Tamil cinema and became a trendsetter for dialogues and acting for later Tamil films. So the association fears that using the same title might take away the legacy.
