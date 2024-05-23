Advertisement

Actor Harish Kalyan shared on Thursday that the screenplay of his 2023 film Parking has been added to the library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the permanent Core Collection. This will give students of filmmaking and writers access to Parking script, which can be studied in The Academy's reading room.

Parking poster | Image: IMDb

Harish Kalyan's ecstatic over Parking screenplay finding a spot in The Academy's library

Harish Kalyan shared a post circulating on X on his timeline about Parking script finding a place in The Academy's library. The Academy adds the screenplays to its core collection which are accessible to students, filmmakers, writers, actors and others from the field of cinema for research purposes.

Over the years, this collection has grown to include scripts for more than 11,000 produced films from the year 1910 to the present. Some scripts are available in paper format while others are available in digital form. All scripts are accessible only on-site in the Library Reading Room. The Script Collection also includes screenplays for silent productions, foreign language films, documentaries, animated features and shorts.

Parking releases in cinema halls in December 2023 and became a decent hit at the box office. On OTT as well it earned praise from the audiences. The film's script is written by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, who is also its director.

What is Parking about?

Parking stars Harish Kalyan as Eeshwar and MS Bhaskar as Ilamparithi as two tenants whose relationship takes a turn for the worst over a parking spot. The film begins as a light-hearted drama which quickly turns into a thriller as stakes rise. Apart from the cast's performances, the film's storyline and execution attracted praise from the viewers. The film is available for streaming in various languages on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Reportedly, the film's remake rights have also been sold in various other regional languages.

