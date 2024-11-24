Parvathy Thiruvothu Explains Her Support For Nayanthara In Spat Against Dhanush: Truth In Letter...

Nayanthara is currently enjoying the success of her recently released documentary offered a glimpse into the private life of the actress. It also talked about her journey to the top and how she found the love of her life, Vignesh Shivan, after several failed relationships. The documentary which is currently streaming on Netflix also offers a glimpse of her star-studded wedding, which was attended by who's who of Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam and Suriya-Jyotika.

However, ahead of the release, the actress penned an open letter in which she spoke about why the documentary was delayed for two years and blamed Dhanush for the same. She addressed the copyright case filed by Dhanush against the use of a 3-second video in her documentary. Soon after she dropped the post, several actresses came out in her support, including Parvathy Thiruvothu. Now, the latter has shared the reason behind supporting the Lady Superstar.

Nayanthara is not someone who speaks without purpose: Parvathy Thiruvothu

In an interview with Manorama News, Parvathy shared that her decision to support Nayanthara wasn't a well-thought decision for her beforehand. She did as she felt the urge to do so. She further explained how Nayanthara, a self-made actress, would never slam someone in public without a reason. She claimed that this is a "real issue" and all those supporting the Jawan actress "believe the truth" in her letter.

<i>(A file photo of Parvathy | Image: Instagram)</i>

“Nayanthara, a self-made woman, a Lady Superstar, someone who built her career on her own, had to write such an open letter. She’s not someone who speaks without purpose; we all know her. She wrote about her experiences in three pages, and that’s why it’s called an open letter. That’s when I felt the need to support her. This is a real issue. All those supporting Nayanthara believe the truth in her letter," Parvathy said.

<i>(Nayanthara (L), Dhanush (R) | Image: Instagram)</i>

I have gone through it: Parvathy Thiruvothu