Published 13:56 IST, September 9th 2024
Ponniyin Selvan Actor Jayam Ravi, Aarti Announce Divorce After 15 Years - Share Official Statement
Jayam Ravi married Aarti, daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar in 2009. They have two sons one of whom played a role in his film.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti | Image: Jayam Ravi/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:39 IST, September 9th 2024