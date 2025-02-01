Pooja Hegde Is 'Very Sad' And 'Heartbroken' To Work With Thalapathy Vijay On His Last Film Jana Nayagan

Pooja Hegde is busy promoting her recently released movie Deva, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. The actress will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay's last movie Jana Nayagan. In a recent interview, the actress was asked about her feelings about working with the Beast actor in his last film. To this, the actress replied that she is sad, but roots for the actor for his upcoming journey.

Pooja Hegde opens up about starring in Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan

In an interaction with PTI, Pooja talked about Jana Nayagan and his experience working with Vijay. The actress shared that as a fan of the actor, she is completely heartbroken and sad over Vijay's decision to quit cinema. However, she supports his journey and is rooting for him. "As a person who loves to watch him on screen, I'm very sad. But I also support his journey. I'm rooting for him. So, more power to him.”

(Photo of Vijay and Pooja from muhurat shoot | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Jana Nayagan?

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan is one of the most anticipated projects. Ever since its announcement, fans have been excited and are eagerly waiting for the movie. It is helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. It stars Bobby Deol, Priyamani and Prakash Raj in the pivotal roles.

In the latest development, Venky Box Office reported that Jana Nayagan’s overseas theatrical deal has been acquired for ₹75 crore. This is reportedly said to be the highest for a Tamil film. As per several reports, the film has surpassed Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life which had acquired the deal for ₹63 crore. But prior to Thug Life, it was Thalapathy Vijay’s film Leo which had set a new benchmark with ₹60 crore for theatrical rights.