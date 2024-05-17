Advertisement

Suriya has several movies in the lineup such as Kanguva, Vaadivaasal and Suriya 43. Speaking of which, an industry tracker has shared an update on his next project tentatively titled Suriya 44. It has been reported that Pooja Hegde has been roped in for a lead role.

What are the updates on Suriya 44?

Amuntha Bharathi took to his X handle to share a series of updates regarding Suriya's next project. In addition to Pooja being confirmed as the leading heroine, the movie touches on social causes about environmental issues. Malayalam actor Joju George will be playing a prominent role in the movie. The movie will be helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and will go on the floors on June 2 in Andaman.

It has been reported that in Andaman, makers will be shooting for 40 days, followed by a schedule in Otty.

What else do we know about Suriya 44?

A few days ago, the makers welcomed Santhosh Narayanan as a music composer for the movie. Karthik took to his X handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear @Music_Santhosh. Let us Start the Music for #Suriya44. #LoveLaughterWar." Notably, this marks the the eighth collaboration between Santhosh and Karthik, including Mercury and their short in Navarasa.

What is the status of Kanguva?

The fantasy action drama is currently in the post-production stage and will see the light of day later this year. It is being directed by Siva and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. The film stars Suriya in a dual role, leading an ensemble cast that includes Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. It will mark Bobby and Disha's Telugu debut. Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar and B. S. Avinash will star in supporting roles.

