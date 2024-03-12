Advertisement

Premalu's stellar run at the theatres has no just spelled strong profits for the film's makers but also effectively catapulted the film's under-the-radar cast. Mamitha Baiju, the female lead is an example of this. The actress has now bagged her next big film.

Mamitha Baiju to team up with Vishnu Vishal

As per a recent 123Telugu report, Mamitha Baiju has been brought on board for a Tamil project, currently while being mounted. The actress will be sharing screen space with none other than Vishnu Vishal. Incidentally, the actor was last seen in the February release Lal Salaam which tanked at the box office, also receiving critical flak despite having Rajinikanth in a rather pivotal role.

Mamitha and Vishal's next project in question will mark the latter's twenty-first film. The project is set to be helmed by Ram Kumar, best known for the blockbuster Ratsasan which was released back in 2018. Besides this untitled project, the actress also has Tamil film Rebel in the pipeline, currently in the works. In this, she will be seen opposite GV Prakash Kumar. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 22.

Premalu's box office report

Premalu released in theatres on February 9. Backed by Fahadh Faasil and mounted on a humble budget of less than ₹10 crores, the film has not just recovered the same but has also been minting palpable profits for the past few weeks. Its stellar theatrical run in Malayalam motivated the makers to release the film in Telugu on March 8. An earlier 123Telugu report also speculated on plans for a second re-release of the film in Tamil, allegedly on March 15.



As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections thus far, have come in at ₹51.9 crores. Its worldwide collections, as per the same report, have reached ₹99 crores. Premalu is still running in theatres.