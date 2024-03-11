×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

After Manjummel Boys, Another Malayalam Film Premalu Crosses The ₹100 Crore Mark

Naslen and Mamitha Baiju starrer Premalu which was released recently has achieved a new milestone. The movie has entered the ₹100 crore club in almost a month.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Premalu poster
Premalu poster | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Girish AD's romantic comedy Premalu, which hit theatres on February 9, 2024, has emerged as a powerhouse in the Malayalam film industry, crossing the ₹100 crore mark. Starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, the film has entertained audiences and critics alike, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of recent times.

Premalu Box Office Update

Within its first 31 days of its release, Premalu not only secured its place as a top-grossing Malayalam film but also clinched the title of the most profitable Malayalam movie in recent memory. Backed by popular actor Fahadh Faasil and actor-filmmaker Dileesh Pothan, the film was made on a reported budget of ₹3 crore and has gained remarkable financial success.

 

 

Premalu achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing the ₹100 crore milestone, joining the elite league of Malayalam cinema alongside other recent hits like Manjummel Boys. Its domestic box office earnings stand at a staggering ₹62.8 crore, with Kerala contributing over ₹53 crore alone. The Telugu version of the film has also crossed the ₹2 crore mark, while international markets have contributed a significant ₹37.2 crore.

Advertisement

Premalu director says he got interested in cinema because of Selvaraghan 

Selvaraghan recently told Film Companion, “I wanted to make films after watching the works of Selvaraghan, sir. There might not be an obvious relation between the kind of films that I do but I know a few connections that are woven into my work. These are things I tend to know more than others.”

Advertisement

 

 

Premalu also stars Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim and Mathew Thomas. Released on February 9, the movie is currently the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The makers subsequently plan to release the movie in its Tamil and Telugu versions.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Retail inflation likely to be at 5.2% in February: IDFC Bank economist

    Economy News22 minutes ago

  2. Healing Pharma Already In Pan India Spotlight

    Initiatives26 minutes ago

  3. 'He needed to be brave': Ian Chappell criticises Ben Stokes

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi to Make BIG Announcement Shortly

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. 'SBI On Notice For Wilful Disobedience': 7 Key Points of SC Verdict

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo