Anikha Surendran, also known as Baby Anikha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie PT Sir. However, it has not been an easy ride for the actress ever since she made her debut as a lead Malayalam actress in 2023 with Oh My Darling. Owing to the underperformance of the movie, the actress has been the target of trolls. Now, she has decided to answer back and shut down her trolls.

Failure and criticism are a part of life: Anikha

Anikha started her career as a child artist and appeared in movies such as Kadha Thudarunnu (2010), Yennai Arindhaal (2015) and Viswasam (2019). She earned immense praise for her performance as a child actress. However, since her first movie as a lead didn’t do well at the box office, the actress became a soft target of trolls who used to criticise her for various reasons including her dressing sense. Now, in a recent interview, she responded to the trolls and opened up about the bad reviews she received.

(A file photo of Anikha | Image: Instagram)

She said, “We all get praise as well as criticism. Sometimes actresses face similar things in movies. My personal preference is to dress glamorously. Not only that, failure and criticism are a part of life.” She revealed that some negative views affect her, but those who criticise her will continue the same path regardless of the choice of dress and character.



What do we know about PT Sir?

Helmed by Karthik Venugopal, the movie stars Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi in the titular role. It also stars alongside Kashmira Pardeshi, Anikha Surendran, Ilavarasu, Pandiarajan, Thiagarajan and Munishkanth. It is Anikha's third movie as a lead. The film has music composed by Hiphop Tamizha, cinematography handled by Madesh Manickam and editing by Prasanna GK. Apart from PT Sir, she also has Dhanush's Raayan, co-starring Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, S. J. Suryah, Selvaraghavan.