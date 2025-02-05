Pushpalatha, Sivaji Ganesan's Co-star, Dies At 87 Due To Prolonged Illness

Pushpalatha, one of the legendary actresses in Indian cinema, died today, February 5, in Chennai, per news agency IANS. She was 87 when she breathed her last. According to IANS, she died after a prolonged illness. Pushpalatha had a distinguished career spanning over four decades, acting in over 100 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. Her demise marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of actors and cinema lovers.

Who was Pushpalatha?

She made her lead role debut in 1958 with the Tamil language film Senkkottai Singam and entered the Malayalam film industry in 1969 with Nurse, directed by Thikkurissi Sukumaran Nair. Throughout her career, she gained recognition for her performances in notable films, including Sarada, Paar Magaley Paar, Naanum Oru Penn, Yarukku Sontham, Thaaye Unakkaga, Karpooram, Jeevanaamsam, Dharisanam, Kalyanaraman, Sakalakala Vallavan, Simla Special and Puthu Vellam.

Apart from starring in notable films, she has also shared screen space with legendary actors like M.G. Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan. Some of her most memorable roles include Rajinikanth’s Naan Adimai Illai and Kamal Haasan’s Kalyanaraman and Sakalakala Vallavan.

(A file photo of Pushpalatha | Image: X)

Beyond acting, Pushpalatha ventured into film production, producing two films. In 1964, she became the face of Lux soap advertisements, further cementing her presence in the public eye.

Pushpalatha was married to veteran actor and producer AVM Rajan

She fell in love with actor and producer AVM Rajan during the shooting of Naanum Oru Penn, and the two later got married. The couple had two daughters, one of whom followed her parents' footsteps and ventured into the cinema. She is Mahalakshmi, who has acted in several Tamil films.

(A file photo of Pushpalatha and AVM Rajan | Image: X)

Which was Pushpalatha's last movie?

She made her final big appearance in the 1999 film Poovasam, helmed by Sree Bharathi. Following her retirement from cinema, she dedicated her later years to spirituality and social service, embracing a life away from the limelight.