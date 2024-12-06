Raayan Actor Kalidas Jayaram And Tarini Kalingarayar's Pre-wedding Ceremonies Begin, Photos Go Viral

Raayan actor Kalidas Jayaram is all set to tie the knot with his long-term sweetheart Tarini Kalingarayar. The couple began their pre-wedding celebrations in Chennai, where Kalidas' father, actor Jayaram, revealed the wedding date and venue. He also shared his joy about the occasion, describing Tarini as "like his daughter."

Kalidas Jayaram's pre-wedding celebrations going viral

On December 6, Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini’s pre-wedding celebrations begin. Having engaged last year, the couple is all set to hitched together. The pre-wedding photos and videos are making rounds as the couple poses with family.

Speaking at the event, Kalidas too said that this is one of the most important and happiest moments of his life. “I am starting a new life with Tarini, we would like to have all your blessings,” the Rajni actor said. This father also shares his happiness by revealing the wedding date and venue. The wedding is scheduled for December 8, at Guruvayur in Kerala.

This is the second wedding in Jayaram’s family this year. Jayaram’s younger daughter and Kalidas’ sister, Malavika, got married to Navaneet Girish in May 2024.

Who is Tarini Kalingarayar?

Tarini Kalingarayar is a well-known model and beauty queen who earned the title of 3rd Runner-Up at Miss Universe India 2021. With over 276K followers on Instagram, she has built a significant presence online. Raised in a Brahmin family, Tarini and her sister grew up under the care of their mother, who faced and overcame numerous challenges while raising them.

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini’s pre-wedding celebrations | Image: X

She attended Bhavan's Rajaji Vidyashram in Chennai for her schooling and later graduated with a degree in Visual Communication from M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai. While pursuing her education, she successfully managed to establish herself as a key figure in the modelling industry.

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini’s pre-wedding | Image: X