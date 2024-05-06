Advertisement

Raayan starring Dhanush is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Recently, the actor took to his social media handle to drop a new poster of the film. Through the poster, he also revealed that the film will hit the big screens in June 2024.

Dhanush's Raayan to release in June after Indian 2 gets postponed?

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan was scheduled to release in theatres on June 13. However, the film's release date has been postponed again to July, as per media reports. Following this, Dhanush took to the spot without any major competitions in the view. Today, the actor announced that his film will release in theatres in June 2024. He also shared a new poster with the caption, "Raayan first single on may 9th. An A R RAHMAN musical." Meanwhile, in the poster, the actor can be seen sporting a rugged look with Raavan's face in the backdrop.

Raayan new poster | Image: Dhanush/X

What is the plot of Dhanush starrer Raayan?

According to media reports, the upcoming gangster drama will revolve around Raayan, played by Dhanush, a cook at a restaurant in North Madras. At one point, the mystery of Dhanush's past is revealed, surprising everyone around him. It appears that the regular cook was a former gangster with a hidden past. Kalidas and Sundeep are rumoured to play Raayan's (Dhanush) brothers.

Although the team of Raayan starring Dhanush has not revealed much, fans believe the film's plot is similar to that of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. For those who are unfamiliar, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is also about a coffee shop owner and his dark past as a gangster. Meanwhile, Raayan is the actor's 50th film. The film also stars Dushara Vijayan, who will play the female lead opposite Dhanush.