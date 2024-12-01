Published 12:48 IST, December 1st 2024
Rajinikanth And Mani Ratnam To Collaborate For A Project After 34 Years? Here's What We Know
Celebrated actor Rajinikanth and director Mani Ratnam will be coming together after 34 years for a project. They last worked together in film Thalapathi.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Rajinikanth is one of the most celebrated actors in the South Indian film industry. Directed by Mani Ratnam, his performance in 1991 film Thalapathi was lauded by netizens. Now, there are reports that the actor-director duo are set to unite for an project.
Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam to collaborate for a film?
Rajinikanth played the lead role of Surya in the 1991 Tamil film titled Thalapathi. According to report of 123 Telugu, veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set to reunite with Rajinikanth after 34 years. Rumours are rife that the announcement will be made on Rajinikanth’s birthday on December 12.
Reportedly, Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam’s project will be tentatively tiled Thalaivar173 and might go on floors in July 2025. Mani Ratnam’s production house, Madras Talkies, will collaborate with a leading Kollywood banner to jointly bankroll Thalaivar173.
About Mani Ratnam-Rajinikanth’s Thalapathi
The 1991 film Thalapathi is the only film where actor Rajinikanth and director Mani Ratnam collaborated for a project. The movie marked the debut film for actor Arvind Swamy, who essays the role of Arjun in the movie. The audience saw Rajinikanth in a completely different avatar; the actor sported a different hairstyle and fans loved the actor's new look. Interestingly, it marked the last collaboration of director Mani Ratnam and music composer Ilaiyaraaja.
The film is based on Mahabharata, with Rajinikanth essaying Karna, Mommootty playing Duryodhana, and Arvind Swamy portraying the role of Arjuna, all set in the modern world. The characters' original traits were retained in the 1991 Tamil movie. The film also featured Mammooty, Arvind, Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana, and Geetha in prominent roles.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 12:48 IST, December 1st 2024