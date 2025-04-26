Rajinikanth Craze Takes Over 30,000 Ft Above Sea Level: Video Of Fan Frenzy Goes Viral As Jailer Actor Flies Economy

Updated April 26th 2025, 13:12 IST
Actor Rajinikanth is one of the most followed celebrities not just in India but across the globe. However, time and again, the 74-year-old displays his humility and gratitude towards fans. Most recently, the Tamil cinema icon ditched the comfort of a private jet and executive classes to fly in economy class on a commercial flight. A video of passengers on the aircraft, delighted to see their beloved Thalaivar is now doing the rounds on social media. The actor could be seen greeting his fans with folded hands and posing for the shutterbugs as they pull out their phone cameras to capture a selfie with him.
In the early hours of April 26, videos of Rajinikanth entering a domestic, commercial fight went viral on social media. In the clip, the crew members could be seen welcoming the actor on board to a thunderous response from passengers, who were in disbelief at his humble presence. In his signature style the Coolie actor waved at his fans and greeted them while they quickly pulled out their phones to capture his videos and photos.
Donning a casual blue coloured t-shirt, Rajinikanth was not accompanied by an elaborate entourage, which impressed his fans further. Social media users have been circulating the video praising the actor, who has an estimated net worth of ₹97 Cr and also reportedly owns a private jet, for flying among the masses in the economy class. If media reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth was returning to Chennai after wrapping up a schedule of his upcoming film Jailer 2. A sequel to the 2023 film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa Menon and is expected to hit the big screens later this year. An official announcement regarding the film's release date is expected soon.
