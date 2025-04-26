Rajinikanth Craze Takes Over 30,000 Ft Above Sea Level: Video Of Fan Frenzy Goes Viral As Jailer Actor Flies Economy

Actor Rajinikanth is one of the most followed celebrities not just in India but across the globe. However, time and again, the 74-year-old displays his humility and gratitude towards fans. Most recently, the Tamil cinema icon ditched the comfort of a private jet and executive classes to fly in economy class on a commercial flight. A video of passengers on the aircraft, delighted to see their beloved Thalaivar is now doing the rounds on social media. The actor could be seen greeting his fans with folded hands and posing for the shutterbugs as they pull out their phone cameras to capture a selfie with him.

Rajinikanth's humility wins the internet

In the early hours of April 26, videos of Rajinikanth entering a domestic, commercial fight went viral on social media. In the clip, the crew members could be seen welcoming the actor on board to a thunderous response from passengers, who were in disbelief at his humble presence. In his signature style the Coolie actor waved at his fans and greeted them while they quickly pulled out their phones to capture his videos and photos.



