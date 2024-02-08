Advertisement

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated film, Vettaiyan. The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel, the acclaimed director of Jai Bhim. Several photos of the actor from the set have been doing the rounds on social media.

Rajinikanth's BTS photos from Vettaiyan set go viral

Recent photos from the sets of Vettaiyan have surfaced, capturing Rajinikanth preparing for a scene. Dressed in a green-striped shirt, beige pants, and black shades, the actor exuded his signature charm. Fans have expressed their excitement, with one writing, "My man slaying in his 70’s," and another expressing their love for the iconic Thalaiva.

When Vettaiyan's makers unveiled the film's title teaser

Last month, the makers of Vettaiyan unveiled the title teaser, offering a sneak peek into the film's intriguing world. The teaser showcases Rajinikanth in various avatars, initially reading a book featuring Subhas Chandra Bose, sparking speculation about his character as a college professor. However, the teaser takes unexpected turns, revealing Rajinikanth wielding a lathi and later, a gun, keeping the mystery of his character alive.

Advertisement

What do we know about Vettaiyan?

Vettaiyan marks a significant reunion as it brings together Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years, following their collaboration in Mukul S Anand’s Hum (1991). The film has already completed a schedule in Mumbai.

Advertisement

The much-anticipated film is set to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, in addition to its original Tamil version. Bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan features music composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander. The film boasts a stellar cast featuring Superstar Rajinikanth, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Rajinikanth's upcoming projects

Following Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is gearing up for another exciting project. He will join forces with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171," which is expected to commence filming later this year. The actor will also be seen in an extended cameo role in his daughter Aishwarya's upcoming directorial film Lal Salaam, where he will play the role of Moideen Bhai.