English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Totally Viral/ Rajinikanth Prepares For A Scene In Viral Photo From Vettaiyan Set; Fans Say, 'Slaying Even In 70s'

Recent photos from the sets of Vettaiyan have surfaced, capturing Rajinikanth preparing for a scene.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth file photo | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated film, Vettaiyan. The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel, the acclaimed director of Jai Bhim. Several photos of the actor from the set have been doing the rounds on social media.

Rajinikanth's BTS photos from Vettaiyan set go viral

Recent photos from the sets of Vettaiyan have surfaced, capturing Rajinikanth preparing for a scene. Dressed in a green-striped shirt, beige pants, and black shades, the actor exuded his signature charm. Fans have expressed their excitement, with one writing, "My man slaying in his 70’s," and another expressing their love for the iconic Thalaiva.

When Vettaiyan's makers unveiled the film's title teaser

Last month, the makers of Vettaiyan unveiled the title teaser, offering a sneak peek into the film's intriguing world. The teaser showcases Rajinikanth in various avatars, initially reading a book featuring Subhas Chandra Bose, sparking speculation about his character as a college professor. However, the teaser takes unexpected turns, revealing Rajinikanth wielding a lathi and later, a gun, keeping the mystery of his character alive.

Advertisement

What do we know about Vettaiyan?

Vettaiyan marks a significant reunion as it brings together Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years, following their collaboration in Mukul S Anand’s Hum (1991). The film has already completed a schedule in Mumbai.

Advertisement

The much-anticipated film is set to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, in addition to its original Tamil version. Bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan features music composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander. The film boasts a stellar cast featuring Superstar Rajinikanth, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Rajinikanth's upcoming projects

Following Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is gearing up for another exciting project. He will join forces with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171," which is expected to commence filming later this year. The actor will also be seen in an extended cameo role in his daughter Aishwarya's upcoming directorial film Lal Salaam, where he will play the role of Moideen Bhai.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement