Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

Malaikottai Vaalibaan: Third Single Madabhara Mizhiyoram From Mohanlal Starrer Period Drama Now Out

Malaikottai Vaalibaan, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is slated for a theatrical release on January 25. The film's third single is now out.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:mohanlal/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mohanlal is currently inching closer to the release of his first film of 2024 - Malaikottai Vaaliban. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial is slated for a late January release, features an ensemble cast, and is now out with the third single. The soulful yet charged track is titled Madabhara Mizhiyoram.

Advertisement

Malaikottai Vaaliaban third single now out


Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the third single Madabhara Mizhiyoram. The video carries glimpses of Mohanlal and Sucharita Chanthu in their characters. Madabhara Mizhiyoram comes after the film's first two singles titled Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil  and Raakk. 

Advertisement


The caption to the post read, "#MadabharaMizhiyoram Song from #MalaikottaiVaaliban is Out Now! @iprashantpillai @psrafeeque @preetipillaiofficial #PSRafeeque #VaalibanOnJan25 #VaalibanVaraar"

Advertisement

Malaikottai Vaalibaan is Mohanlal's first of many releases this year


Mohanlal has a hefty lineup of projects populating his 2024. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial marks one of the five releases the actor will be seen in this year. Malaikottai Vaaliban will be followed by fantasy adventure film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama Treasures, inspired by a book of the same name - Mohanlal has completed filming for this project. Next in line is pan-India project Vrushabha which will incidentally mark Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut.

Advertisement

Mohanlal has also been roped in for an undisclosed role in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. Next in his lineup is Ram: Part 1 which is being simultaneously filmed along side Ram: Part 2. Finally, also in Mohanlal's lineup is the Prithviraj Sukumaran helmed L2: Empuraan, the official sequel to film Lucifer. Each of these projects, besides Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz, are currently in various stages of filming. 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement