Advertisement

Mohanlal is currently inching closer to the release of his first film of 2024 - Malaikottai Vaaliban. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial is slated for a late January release, features an ensemble cast, and is now out with the third single. The soulful yet charged track is titled Madabhara Mizhiyoram.

Advertisement

Malaikottai Vaaliaban third single now out



Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the third single Madabhara Mizhiyoram. The video carries glimpses of Mohanlal and Sucharita Chanthu in their characters. Madabhara Mizhiyoram comes after the film's first two singles titled Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil and Raakk.

Advertisement



The caption to the post read, "#MadabharaMizhiyoram Song from #MalaikottaiVaaliban is Out Now! @iprashantpillai @psrafeeque @preetipillaiofficial #PSRafeeque #VaalibanOnJan25 #VaalibanVaraar"

Advertisement

Malaikottai Vaalibaan is Mohanlal's first of many releases this year



Mohanlal has a hefty lineup of projects populating his 2024. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial marks one of the five releases the actor will be seen in this year. Malaikottai Vaaliban will be followed by fantasy adventure film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama Treasures, inspired by a book of the same name - Mohanlal has completed filming for this project. Next in line is pan-India project Vrushabha which will incidentally mark Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut.

Advertisement

Mohanlal has also been roped in for an undisclosed role in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. Next in his lineup is Ram: Part 1 which is being simultaneously filmed along side Ram: Part 2. Finally, also in Mohanlal's lineup is the Prithviraj Sukumaran helmed L2: Empuraan, the official sequel to film Lucifer. Each of these projects, besides Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz, are currently in various stages of filming.