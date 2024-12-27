Rajinikanth Remembers 'Great Financial Reformer And Statesman' Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday has led to an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, celebrities, and citizens across the nation.

Actor Rajinikanth also shared his condolences while speaking to the media and described Dr Singh as "a great financial reformer and statesman."

Dr Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, was hailed for his significant role in shaping the Indian economy.

His tenure as Prime Minister, from 2004 to 2014, saw crucial reforms, including economic liberalization and the introduction of landmark legislation such as the Right to Information Act (RTI) and the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, describing Dr Singh as one of India's "most distinguished leaders."

On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."

PM Modi also reflected on his personal interactions with the late leader, saying, "Dr Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti"

Dr Manmohan Singh's passing marks the end of an era in Indian politics. Known for his calm demeanour and economic acumen, Dr Singh served two consecutive terms as Prime Minister after Congress won the 2004 general elections, defeating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA.

He was succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, following the Congress party's defeat in the general elections.

Dr Singh's leadership, especially in the aftermath of the 1991 economic crisis, earned him recognition as one of India's foremost economists.

As Finance Minister under then-Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, Dr Singh was instrumental in the economic reforms that liberalized the Indian economy and integrated it into the global market. (ANI)

