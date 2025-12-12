Rajinikanth's Fan Holds Special Puja at Rajini Temple To Mark Thalaivar's 75th Birthday | Photos

Fans across the country have come together to celebrate the birthday of the legendary superstar Rajinikanth, truly turning the occasion into a grand festival.

Several visuals from Tamil Nadu show fans honouring the actor's journey as well as his larger-than-life style, turning the day into a personal milestone.

In one of them, a devoted fan in Madurai celebrated the actor's 75th birthday in a distinctive manner by organising a special ceremony at the Rajini temple.

Karthik, a lifelong admirer of Rajinikanth, has constructed a "Rajini Temple" inside his residence, featuring a 300-kg statue of the actor. The temple, inaugurated a few months ago, has since become a symbol of his deep devotion and has begun drawing visitors and fans from the neighbourhood.

The celebration was conducted on Thursday, a day before the cinema icon's birthday. It included a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by abhishegam (ritual bathing) and special prayers for the idol. Karthik and his family performed the rituals with reverence, praying for the actor's long life and continued good health.

For the family, Rajinikanth is not merely a celebrated actor but a spiritual figure. Over time, the space has evolved into a shrine dedicated entirely to him, reflecting the unwavering admiration he inspires among his fans.







Superstar Rajinikanth, who is celebrating his 75th birthday on Friday, continues to enjoy unparalleled fan devotion across India.

Speaking about the celebration, Karthik said, “We extend our heartfelt wishes on Superstar Rajinikanth's 75th birthday. We pray that he is blessed with a long, peaceful, and healthy life. Just as we have celebrated his birthday today with devotion, we hope to celebrate his 100th birthday in this very Rajini Temple.”

Reflecting on the 'Coolie' star's recent appearance at IFFI 2025, he added, “At the Goa Film Festival, Rajinikanth said that even if he were to be born a hundred times, he would choose to be born as Rajinikanth the actor. We share the same sentiment -- no matter how many births we take, our only wish is to be born as Rajinikanth's fans again and again.”

Karthik also shared details about the celebrations at the Rajini temple, stating that a special cash garland was brought from the Uttarakosamangai Temple.

"The room has been decorated with 7,500 photographs of the superstar, along with birthday posters in 75 languages. Six types of abhishegams were performed. A specially made birthday cake featuring his photographs was also cut. With devotion and joy, we celebrated the birthday of our beloved superstar," he added.