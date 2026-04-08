Rajinikanth's Golden Advice To Youngsters Running Behind Actors And Getting Injured: Life Can Turn Into Hell

Megastar Rajinikanth has shared a strong message for the youth, urging them to stay focused on their future and make the right choices in life.

The veteran actor was seen speaking to the media outside Chennai airport, where he emphasized the importance of discipline, education, and a healthy lifestyle.

When asked about the growing influence of film actors in politics and how many youngsters follow them, sometimes leading to risky behaviour like bike stunts and accidents, Rajinikanth gave a clear and thoughtful response.

During his interaction with reporters, he spoke about how the youth should "think seriously" about their lives and future. He said young people must be careful in their actions and avoid harming themselves through wrong habits.

"The youth should think seriously about their education and future," said Thalaiva.

He went on to warn youngsters about the dangers of addiction and bad company. Speaking about how such habits can affect not just individuals but also their families, he said, "Youngsters should be careful.. If they get injured, it's their loss.. They should focus on their studies and stay healthy.. Please don't get addicted to drugs or alcohol.. Life can turn into hell not just for you, but for your parents and loved ones. If any of your friends are using them, don't go near them..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has a busy year ahead with several projects lined up. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited film 'Jailer 2,' which is now in the final stage of post-production. The sequel follows the success of the original 'Jailer,' which performed strongly at the box office.

Beyond 'Jailer 2', Rajinikanth also gave a major update on his new collaboration with fellow industry icon Kamal Haasan. He is also set to appear in 'Thalaivar 173', directed by Cibi Chakravarti and backed by Kamal Haasan. (ANI)

