Updated March 1st, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Rajinikanth To Make A Cameo In Sourav Ganguly's Biopic Being Directed By Daughter Soundarya?

Rumours are rife that Rajinikanth might make a cameo in Sourav Ganguly's upcoming biopic. It is reportedly being directed by his daughter Soundarya.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth with daughter
Rajinikanth with daughter | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Superstar Rajinikanth has recently confirmed his participation in a new project alongside Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The announcement came via Nadiadwala's official social media platforms. This collaboration might follow Rajinikanth's completion of Vettaiyan and Thalaivar 171.

Is Rajinikanth making a cameo in Sourav Ganguly’s biopic?

Adding to the excitement, reports reveal that Rajinikanth's younger daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, will direct a biopic on veteran Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. The project falls under the production house of Sajid Nadiadwala. Sources of IndiaGlitz speculate that Rajinikanth might make a cameo appearance in the film, potentially titled Thalaivar 172. However, official confirmation is pending.

 

 

Rajinikanth also recently made a cameo in his elder daughter Aishwarya's directorial venture Lal Salaam which was a cricket-based sports drama featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. The movie, however, did not do well at the box office.

What more do we know about Sourav Ganguly’s biopic?

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to star in this film which was originally being helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Ayushmann is currently busy doing rigorous cricket training to adapt the iconic left-handed batting style of Sourav Ganguly. The biopic will reportedly start rolling in the second half of 2024.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently met Rajinikanth and took to his Twitter and wrote, “It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!  - #SajidNadiadwala”

 

 

Rajinikanth is currently switching cities for the shoot of his movie Vettaiyan

Earlier today, the actor took an economy-class flight and the superstar was spotted wearing a simple blue shirt and beige pants. Several fans took to Twitter and shared the video of him. One user wrote, ‘The closest I’ve been to God’. Another one wrote, “Gosh. What a video! I’m blessed to witness the power in those eyes from such close proximity, although it’s through the lens of a phone cam. Thalaivaaa. @rajinikanth I’ll always seek your blessings. Love you to the moon and back my man.”

Published March 1st, 2024 at 23:36 IST

