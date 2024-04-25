Rashmika Mandanna-Dhanush Commence Shoot For Kubera In Mumbai | VIRAL VIDEO

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna and Dhanush are all set to share screen space in the upcoming film Kubera. The film is reportedly set in Mumbai’s Dharavi area. Dhanush will essay the role of a beggar who transforms into a mafia drug lord. A video of the actor with Rashmika Mandanna walking down the streets of the court is doing rounds on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna-Dhanush spotted shooting in Mumbai

On April 24, a video of Dhanush and Rashmika from Mumbai began doing rounds on social media. In the video, the actors can be seen making their way to the shoot location in the wee hours of the night. Dhanush was spotted in an all-black three-piece salwar suit set.

Rashmika, on the other hand, could be seen dressed in an all-white salwar suit set. As per reports by Pinkvilla, the shoot for the film began in Mumbai on April 23, adn the scenes with the actress will be shot first due to her prior work commitments. The shoot schedule has been planned for 10 days. Nagarjuna, who plays a pivotal role in the film is yet to join the shoot and there is no official confirmation on when he will commence.

Dhanush to play a mafia lord in Kubera?

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Dhanush unveiled the title and his first look from Kubera, co-starring Nagarjuna. According to reports, the film is set in Dharavi in Mumbai. Dhanush will reportedly play the role of a beggar, who turns into a mafia lord, while Nagarjuna might play the character of an investigating officer.

Kubera poster | Image: Dhanush/X



Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Sekhar. Kubera has been bankrolled by Suniel Narang with the music being composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Kubera will be released in both Telugu and Tamil languages, owing to the presence of a multicultural cast and crew. The film is slated to release this year, but the makers are yet to announce the date.