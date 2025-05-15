Ravi Mohan Calls Aarti Ravi 'Ex-Wife' Amid Their Ugly Divorce Battle, Makes Relationship With Keneeshaa Francis Official

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan is in the middle of a divorce with his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi. The Ponniyin Selvan actor has responded to his ex-wife's allegations that he is an absentee father and does not provide for her and their kids. Ravi Mohan also claimed to have 'deliberately' been kept away from my children since the divorce announcement. He alleged that he was stripped of finances and is facing financial strain from his wife, who he claimed forced him into signing a multi-crore loan last year.

"I will rise like a Phoenix in no time," Ravi said, referring to the alleged difficult time he is going through. "I have only decided in full knowledge and understanding of my past circumstances to leave my ex-wife in marriage and NOT MY KIDS. My children are my eternal pride and happiness and I will do all things better than the best for the two boys I live my life for. And in any situation even smaller than mine, a strong woman would have held her head high and seen through all trials in the legal format as provided by our constitution and not play with the sympathies of everyone else, who hasn't been in both our shoes." Ravi wrote.

The Kadhalikka Neramillai actor shared that he was forced into massive loans and was also cut off from his parents. Claiming to be treated like a "golden goose". "There is nothing more heartbreaking for a man who worked tirelessly to support only to feed insecurities purely out of affection, than being reduced to a provider, stripped of my voice, my dignity, my own earnings and finances, shares of my assets, my social media accounts, my career decisions, being trapped in massive financial loans as sureties, my father-son bonding, interacting with my own parents and basic rights with the sole intention to selfishly enrich herself and her parents into luxury while ensuring that not a single penny of my earnings was sent to my own parents for more than 5 years the very people who made me who I am today," he added.

