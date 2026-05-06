RB Choudary's Mortal Remains To Be Brought For Antim Darshan At Chennai Residence Today

Veteran producer RB Choudary died in a road accident near Joontha village in the Bewar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, May 5. He was 76. According to the police, the producer was returning with his nephew after attending a wedding ceremony in Lilamba village. During the journey, near Joontha village, their car suddenly went out of control when cattle strayed onto the road. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a roadside wall. The impact of the collision was so severe that RB Choudhary died on the spot, while the driver, Gautam Seervi, sustained serious injuries and was referred to Jodhpur, as per news agency ANI.

Soon after the news broke, celebs, such as Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan paid tribute to the veteran producer.

RB Choudary's final rites

According to an official announcement by PRO Riaz, RB Choudary's mortal remains will be brought to Chennai today, May 6. He will be kept at his residence at 3 PM, allowing fans, celebs and friends to pay their final respects. "Dear All, The mortal remains of legendary producer RB. Choudhary sir will be kept at his residence from 3:00 p.m. onwards, allowing fans, friends, and members of the film fraternity to pay their final respects.📍No.16/27, 9th Street, Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore, Chennai 600004," read the post.

Jiiva cries inconsolably in a viral video

In a video going viral on the internet, Jiiva can be seen crying inconsolably while on a call with someone. This clip has gone viral, with many feeling heartbroken seeing their favourite star in such a vulnerable state.

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Who was RB Choudary?

In a career spanning over four decades, the producer bankrolled several films which turned out to be superhits, including films Nattamai, Gokulam, Suryavamsam and others. His last production was the 2025 film, Maareesan, which was directed by Sudheesh Sankar. It starred Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.