Vijay Antony was recently seen in Romeo which earned mixed reviews from critics. Helmed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the movie hit the big screens on April 11. Now, in less than a month, the movie has made its way to OTT.

When and where to watch Romeo?

Taking to its official X handle, Aha Tamil shared a teaser announcing the world premiere of Romeo. The romantic comedy-drama will start streaming on digital platforms on May 10. However, it is unknown when will Telugu version be released. "Intha ROMEO-oda aatatha May 10th anniki pappinga. #ROMEO Premieres May 10th on @ahatamil," read the caption.

What else do we know about Romeo?

Vinayak Vaithianathan marks his directorial debut with the movie, starring Mirnalini Ravi, VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu and Ilavarasu in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around Vijay and Mirnalini's characters. Arivazhagan (played by Vijay) is a Malaysian return, his parents get him itched to the disinterested Leela (played by Mirnalini) who is passionate about acting and wants to become a heroine. What happens between the couple after the wedding is the remaining story. The music is composed by debutants Barath Dhanasekar and Ravi Royster, while the cinematography and editing are handled by Farook J. Basha and Vijay Antony himself. The film is produced by Vijay Antony under the banners of Vijay Antony Film Corporation and Meera Vijay Antony.

(A poster of Romeo | Image: Instagram)

Romeo box office collection

The film opened at ₹1 crore at the domestic box office but witnessed a drop since then. In the first week of its release, the movie managed to mint ₹5.44 crore. In fifteen days, the movie's total spiked up to ₹7.59 crore.

What's next for Vijay Antony?

The actor will be next seen in Agni Siragugal, Khakhee and Hitler. All these movies are currently in filming stage.

