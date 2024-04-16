Advertisement

Sai Pallavi is gearing up for an exciting year at the cinemas. Besides the Tamil language Amaran, the actress will soon be seen in what will arguably be one of the biggest roles of her career - that of Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Besides this, the actress also has in the works, the Naga Chaitanya starrer Thandel followed by an untitled project with Junaid Khan in the lead. A throwback video of the actress from her college days, has now taken the internet by storm.

Sai Pallavi dances her heart out in old clip from college



A noteworthy moment in Bollywood pop culture from the year 2010, was the release of the song Sheila Ki Jawani, from Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan. Though the film sank without a trace, the song, and Katrina Kaif's moves in it, live on. Sai Pallavi, a college student at the time, jumped on the bandwagon surrounding the song's popularity. A video of the moment, has found its way on to the internet in which the actress can be seen dancing her heart out.

Though Sai is dressed simply in the video, she matches the upbeat tempo of the song, step for step. Her persona in the video, is quite unlike her calm and composed demeanour, for which she is famous. This makes for a refreshing change.

Sai Pallavi credits her mother for always encouraging her passion for dance



In a previous media interaction, Sai Pallavi has credited her mother, for recognising the budding actress' passion for the arts, even before she herself was aware of it. Though the actress' mother has no background in dance herself, she, as per Sai herself, believes that the actress' passion for dance is a gift from a previous lifetime.

Not just this, Sai has also in the past acknowledged how the work of stalwarts like Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have always inspired her to be a better dancer.