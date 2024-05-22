Advertisement

Sathyaraj, popularly known for his iconic role as Kattappa in the Baahubali franchise, addressed the reports suggesting that he has been roped in as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming biopic. The rumours started doing the rounds after Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala announced on his social media handle regarding the project.

The trade analyst revealed that a Bollywood production company is helming the biopic. It will release in multiple languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and English. While the production house is yet to react, Sathyaraj has rubbished the news.

Nobody has approached me: Sathyaraj

In an interview with Minnambalam, Sathyaraj stated that the news of him acting in PM Modi's biopic is news even to him. He further revealed that nobody has approached him to play the titular role in the movie and people spread random news on social media. "Back in the day, newspapers used to come up with stories like ‘Young woman murdered… Is it because of an illicit affair?’ Likewise, social media has become a place for such mindless rumours," he added.

The news started doing the round after Ramesh Bala dropped a post on May 18 on his X handle. He wrote, "Veteran Actor #Sathyaraj to act as #NarendraModi in Honourable PM #NarendraModi Biopic #NarendraModiBiopic Further Details to be revealed soon..."

This is not going to be the first biopic on PM Narendra Modi. In 2019, a Bollywood feature titled PM Narendra Modi centred around his, humble beginnings, struggles and how he made it to the top. Vivek Oberoi played the titular role while Omung Kumar helmed the movie.

What is Sathyaraj's next movie?

The veteran actor is currently awaiting the release of his movie titled Weapon. In the movie, he plays the role of a superhuman. It also stars Rajiv Menon and Vasanth Ravi in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the theatres on May 23.