Advertisement

Silambarasan, who was last seen in the 2023 Pathu Thala, has announced his new project. The actor took to his social media handle to tease the audience with the first look and asked them to stay tuned regarding the title and plot of the film.

Silambarasan offers a glimpse of STR48

Taking to his X handle, the Tamil actor shared a short clip which opened with a pan short -- warriors ready for a war in their armour and waiting in line for their leader outside a castle. As the video continues, their leader Silambarasan enters the frame while in the background they cheer for him loudly and by thumping their armour. The video ends with a text that reads, "The greatest living exoerience Coming Soon."

Advertisement

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Excited about this one! StayTuned…"

Excited about this one! StayTuned…

🔜 pic.twitter.com/p2sgSyaeXQ — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_)

What do we know about STR48?

The film is touted to be a Thara local period drama directed by Desingh Periyasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International banner. In the film, he will be sporting a fierce avatar for the film. Opening up about STR 48, a source had previously told Pinkvilla, “It’s an out and out action film in the period set up and director Desingh Periyasamy plans to mount it as the biggest STR film till date. The estimated budget of the film will be around Rs 100 crore, thereby emerging the costliest film of STR’s career. It features STR in a dual role, and both the characters have their own distinct identity.”

Advertisement

With a tagline Blood and Battle, STR 48 marks the first collaboration between Silambarasan and director Desingh. The makers are yet to announce the release date.