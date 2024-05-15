Advertisement

The news of Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush's separation sent shockwaves across the internet, although the reasons behind their decision remain undisclosed. Recently, a viral video featuring singer Suchithra surfaced, where she leveled serious allegations against the celebrity couple. Suchithra claimed that Aishwaryaa and Dhanush had been unfaithful to each other during their marriage, going on separate dates with other individuals.

Suchithra's claims against Dhanush and Aishwaryaa

During a conversation with the YouTube channel Kumudam, Suchithra went as far as to criticise Aishwaryaa's parenting skills while praising Dhanush's role as a father. However, she also accused Dhanush of sabotaging her career. She said, "Aishwaryaa is accusing Dhanush of cheating on her but that is what she has also done throughout the marriage. That is double standards, no? Aishwaryaa has cheated on Dhanush, and Dhanush has cheated on Aishwaryaa. They’ve been a couple who have been systematically cheating on each other (sic)."

Singer Suchithra speaks about Dhanush , Aishwarya dhanush , trisha and lot more 🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/qRWWXfJZaS — Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee)

She further added that "They have had small flings. They have sat at the bar and had drinks with the person they are dating." She continued, "When you’re in a marriage, will you go on a date? (sic)." Despite her criticisms, Suchithra expressed her belief that Dhanush excels as a parent, stating, "Dhanush is a better parent. I hope the children stay with their grandfather."

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's divorce

While Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have yet to address these allegations, reports suggest that the couple filed for divorce in April 2024. According to media reports, the decision was reached amicably, with both parties opting for a peaceful resolution and expressing mutual respect for each other. They both have made peace with the turn of events in their life and accepted that they can’t be together.