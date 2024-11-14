sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air Pollution | Donald Trump | Tulsi Gabbard | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 12:11 IST, November 14th 2024

Sivakarthikeyan Dresses Up As Major Mukund, Surprises Wife Aarthy Amaran Style On Birthday | WATCH

Sivakarthikeyan shared a birthday message for his wife Aarthy in an unseen video in the military uniform which he wore it for his latest film Amaran.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of Sivakarthikeyan and wife Aarthy
File photo of Sivakarthikeyan and wife Aarthy | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:11 IST, November 14th 2024