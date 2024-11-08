Sivakarthikeyan In Rajinikanth's Coolie? Amaran Star Breaks Silence On Photo With Lokesh Kanagraj

Coolie marks the 171st project of superstar Rajinikanth. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie remains one of the most anticipated films. Amid this, Sivakarthikeyan who is currently basking in the success of Amaran opened up about the speculations of working in Rajinikanth starrer Coolie.

Will Sivakarthikeyan be working in Coolie?

In a recent interaction, Sivakarthikeyan was asked about rumours of him being part of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie. This rumour came after he was clicked with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, Sivakarthikeyan denied the rumours and clarified that the shoot was happening near his home, so he visited the set due to his close friendship with Lokesh and the crew.

File photo of Sivakarthikeyan and Rajinikanth | Source: X

For the unversed, Coolie will be directed by directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for Kaithi, Leo. Coolie is scheduled to hit theatres in 2025 in standard and IMAX formats. The film will be released in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. The film will star Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Sobbing Shahir and Shruti Haasan among others. In addition to the IMAX format, the makers are also planning to release the film in 2D and 3D formats.

Poster of Coolie featuring Rajinikanth | Source: IMDb

Is Aamir Khan going to be part of Coolie?

According to a report in Sacnilk, a unique character Lokesh has thoughtfully been crafted just for Aamir. He has a brief but powerful sequence with Thalaivar, promising a memorable, mass-appealing moment for audiences while simultaneously elevating the film Coolie's narrative. Reportedly, Aamir has allotted his dates for this thrilling cameo and is expected to shoot for the same in the next schedule, starting on October 15 in Chennai. This marks Aamir's first collab with Lokesh and the reports say the duo will do a full-fledged movie soon.

A file photo of Aamir Khan | Source: Instagram