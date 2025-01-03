Published 22:20 IST, January 3rd 2025
STR48: Silambarasan, Director Desingh Periyasamy's Photo Goes Viral Amid Rumours Of Film Being Shelved
STR48 is touted to be a Thara local period drama directed by Desingh Periyasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner.
Silambarasan TR is packed with Desingh Periyasamy’s STR48 and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. Silambarasan TR and director Desingh Periyasamy have in the news for quite some time in regard to their upcoming project. Amid the rumours of project being shelved, the actor has now shared a picture of the duo which is now gong viral.
Silambarasan TR and director Desingh Periyasamy’s picture goes viral
Director Desingh Periyasamy took to X and shared an image of the two standing together with their arms around each other. Silambarasan reshared the post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote the caption, “Time tests what's truly worth it.”
After the duo shared image, it put and end to the the speculations of their project STR48 being shelved. Fans flooded the comment section with to express their excitement. One user wrote, “We are waiting, it doesn’t matter if its late”. Another user wrote, “W are waiting for you Thalaivar Silambarasan TR”. “Patience pays off, big things loading”, wrote the third user”.
What do we know about STR48?
According to reports, Silambarasan will be sporting a cool new look for the film. It is also reported that the actor will be seen playing a dual role. The actor recently returned from overseas locations where he was training for his role in STR48. In 2024, the makers had shared the first glimpse of the film by sharing the first look poster which is filled with blood and rage.
The project has yet to be given a name. A source had previously told Pinkvilla, “It’s an out and out action film in the period set up and director Desingh Periyasamy plans to mount it as the biggest STR film till date. The estimated budget of the film will be around Rs 100 crore, thereby emerging the costliest film of STR’s career. It features STR in a dual role, and both the characters have their own distinct identity.”
Updated 22:20 IST, January 3rd 2025